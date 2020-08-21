June 16, 1975 - April 8, 2020 Gretchen Lee Lawson King's gentle soul departed this earth on August 8th, 2020 from unknown causes. She was born on June 16th, 1975 in Winston-Salem, received her high school diploma from Forsyth Tech and also took college preparatory classes. She was a childcare teacher for a number of years but was recently on disability. Gretchen is survived by her parents, J. R. Lawson, Jr. and Karen J. Lawson; her brother, Junious R. Lawson, III (Buddy) and his wife, Esther Remeta; her children, Steven Lee Lawson-Lail and Landen Lee Lawson Bruton; her uncle, Wiley R. Jones, Jr (Ricky); her cousins, Matthew L. Jones and his wife, Amanda Jones, Owen K. Jones and Kaitlyn Reece. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She has finally found peace. There will be no service due to COVID-19. Please make memorials to Path of Hope, 1675 E. Center St., Lexington, NC 27292. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

