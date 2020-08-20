April 3, 1935 - August 13, 2020 Denver Reece Kiser, 85, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. Mr. Kiser was born on April 3, 1935 to Maude and Carter Kiser on Hazel Mountain, Virginia. Mr. Kiser graduated from Ervington High School class of 1953. Following High School, Denver accepted a job at the Wonderbread factory, followed by a long career at Bethlehem Steel. He and his wife, Mary, spent the later part of his life in Clemmons enjoying time with family and being an active part of the Roger Marion Automotive community. Mr. Kiser is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, 5 brothers, daughter Nancy (Rea), son Michael Kiser, and grandson Carter Kiser. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Alice Viars Kiser; six grandchildren: Sarah (Rea) Slate, Alissa (Rea) Williams, Mary (Rea) Bouchard, Thomas Rea, Simon Kiser and Claire Kiser; eight great-grandchildren; son-in-law David Rea and daughter-in-law Helene Kiser. The family would like to thank the special people who offered wonderful care and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Carolina Chapter of the ALS Association, 4 N. Blount Street #200, Raleigh, N.C. 27601 or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

