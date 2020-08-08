June 28, 1941 - August 6, 2020 Karyn V. (Farrow) Kliem, 79, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Katy, TX. She was born June 28, 1941 in Seattle, WA. She graduated from the University of Dallas in 1964, with a BA in art. In 1965, she met John J. Kliem and they were married in Irving, TX on January 22, 1966. She was an accomplished artist and devoted mother to her three children. When John retired, they moved to Winston-Salem, NC. Karyn volunteered at Holy Family Church and Samaritan Ministries soup kitchen serving tables. Karyn is survived by her sister, Margaret Walsh, and by her husband, John and three children, John A. Kliem (Diane), Julia A. Arcuri (Andrew), and Janet A. Nichols (Dee). She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan Ministries of Winston-Salem.

