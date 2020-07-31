March 27, 1924 - July 30, 2020 Mrs. Virginia Pearl Chamblee Knott, 96, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Guilford County on March 27, 1924. She was a longtime member of Konnoak Baptist Church. She loved gardening and working outside. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Knott. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Knott Newsome of Winston-Salem, and granddaughter, Jaime Triplett of Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

