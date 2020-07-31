August 20, 1924 - July 24, 2020 Michael John Kolischak passed peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice on July 24, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1924, in the steel mill town of North Charleroi, Pennsylvania to immigrant parents, John Kolischak and Pauline Minkovich. They emigrated from the Kingdom of Galicia in 1912 and 1913 before the start of the Great War. Michael enlisted in the U.S. Navy in October of 1941 at the age of 17. He served as radioman/gunner in Torpedo Squadron 14. He flew in Grumman TBF Avengers and Douglas Dauntless Dive Bombers aboard the second WASP aircraft carrier (CV-18) in the Pacific until the end of the war. After the war, Michael studied Business Commerce at the University of Alabama and graduated in 1950. One summer he worked at Trail Blazers Camps Lake Mashipacong, NJ as a counselor, where met his wife-to-be, Mary Hosie, who was working as a dietitian during summer break from Pratt Institute. They wrote to each other during the following summer as Mary was vacationing abroad to her native Scotland with her mother. They continued their courtship and were married on June 8, 1951. They celebrated their 69th anniversary this year. They lived in Philadelphia, PA and Graham, NC for a brief period before moving to New Jersey, where he worked for Bell Laboratories. During his career, Michael's work took him to White Sands, NM, Vandenberg AFB, Johnston Island, and Kwajalein Atoll, where the family lived from 1968 1970. While there, he enjoyed sailing in the lagoon and ventured across the Pacific to a distant atoll. Upon returning to the states the family settled in Winston-Salem, where Michael made many new friends who would become his tennis partners upon retirement. He was a member of the Parkway Presbyterian Church. His hobbies included photography with the Winston-Salem Club and dancing with the Georgia Taylor Ballroom Dance Club. He loved to sing, had a wonderful voice, and had a tune for every occasion. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John; sisters, Katy, Mary, Estelle, and Anna; and his son, James. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; son, Keith; grandchildren, Christopher and Zoe Kolischak; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice/Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Trail Blazer Camps, 394 Rogers Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Police ID man shot multiple times on Alspaugh Drive. Suspect is in custody after Thursday morning shooting.
-
Justis, Walter Hayden
-
Three people shot on Ferrell Avenue in Winston-Salem
-
Murder charge in death of woman found strangled and left in a garbage can two years ago in Winston-Salem
-
Even when all seems well downtown, all is not well in and around Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately