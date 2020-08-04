August 6, 1932 - August 2, 2020 Ruth Beck Kreeger, 87, of Clemmons, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born August 6, 1932 in Washington, D.C. to Clyde L. Beck, Sr. and Sallie C. Beck. She graduated from Clemmons High School, Draughon Business College, and Forsyth Technical College. She worked for Sartin Advertising Company for 21 years and for Smithdeal Company before completing her working career as co-owner of Kreeger Mobility Aids, Inc. Ruth was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Frank Hinson Adult Fellowship Class in Winston-Salem. She was a member of the Old Town Chapter of the Eastern Star. Ruth also enjoyed the friendships in her Red Hat ladies' group and any entertaining opportunity which involved decorating. Both Ruth and her husband treasured the times they were able share with their family and other relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Fred "Buzzy" Kreeger. Surviving is her daughter, Beth K. Sanders (Rick) of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, C. Daniel Sanders (Leslie) of Charlotte, and Kristy S. Moorman (Dr. Drew) of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Madison, Eden, and Lauren Sanders, and Elijah, Cora, and Emmie Moorman; a devoted brother, Clyde L. Beck, Jr. of Winston-Salem; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, 931 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. The family is thankful for the love and compassion shown to Ruth by friends and neighbors, the Frank Hinson Adult Fellowship Class, longtime friend Stella Blackwell, and the staffs of Griswold Home Care, Trellis Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, and Bermuda Village Skilled Nursing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

