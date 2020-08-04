August 6, 1932 - August 2, 2020 Ruth Beck Kreeger, 87, of Clemmons, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born August 6, 1932 in Washington, D.C. to Clyde L. Beck, Sr. and Sallie C. Beck. She graduated from Clemmons High School, Draughon Business College, and Forsyth Technical College. She worked for Sartin Advertising Company for 21 years and for Smithdeal Company before completing her working career as co-owner of Kreeger Mobility Aids, Inc. Ruth was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Frank Hinson Adult Fellowship Class in Winston-Salem. She was a member of the Old Town Chapter of the Eastern Star. Ruth also enjoyed the friendships in her Red Hat ladies' group and any entertaining opportunity which involved decorating. Both Ruth and her husband treasured the times they were able share with their family and other relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Fred "Buzzy" Kreeger. Surviving is her daughter, Beth K. Sanders (Rick) of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, C. Daniel Sanders (Leslie) of Charlotte, and Kristy S. Moorman (Dr. Drew) of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Madison, Eden, and Lauren Sanders, and Elijah, Cora, and Emmie Moorman; a devoted brother, Clyde L. Beck, Jr. of Winston-Salem; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, 931 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. The family is thankful for the love and compassion shown to Ruth by friends and neighbors, the Frank Hinson Adult Fellowship Class, longtime friend Stella Blackwell, and the staffs of Griswold Home Care, Trellis Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, and Bermuda Village Skilled Nursing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Police ID man shot multiple times on Alspaugh Drive. Suspect is in custody after Thursday morning shooting.
-
Former WSSU football coach challenges his firing; 'I just want my name back'
-
Two 14-year-olds now dead following shooting on Utah Drive in Winston-Salem
-
Murder charge in death of woman found strangled and left in a garbage can two years ago in Winston-Salem
-
Hand sanitizer distributed in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County recalled
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately