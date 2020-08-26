July 7, 1933 - August 23, 2020 Mr. Nick Spero Kroustalis, 87, of Bermuda Run, NC, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Nick was born on July 7, 1933 in Forsyth County. He was the son of the late Speros and Vasiliki Psimadis Kroustalis. Nick graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School where he played on the state championship winning football team in 1952 where he compiled 10 passes, 10 completions and 10 touchdowns. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. When he returned home, he joined his brother in running The Sanitary Restaurant until 1969 when he opened the original Carriage House restaurant in Winston-Salem. While running The Carriage House he mentored many future Restaurateurs in the local area. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and John Kroustalis. His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 54 years, Katina Kroustalis of the home; children, Spiro Kroustalis (Georgia) of Clemmons, NC, Faye Kroustalis (Dave Curry) of Seattle, Washington, and Stan Kroustalis (Anitra) of Lewisville, NC; his grandchildren, Nick Kroustalis and John Kroustalis. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Tom Hamberis (Stephanie) of Winston-Salem; and his sisters-in-law, Rose Kroustalis and Lillian Kroustalis. He left behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Nick was a selfless father who had the most generous heart. He valued family and friends above all else. He will be remembered for never meeting a stranger and always knowing how to make everyone he met feel special. We will miss his love of cooking and him driving his little black truck around town. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 27, 2020 officiated by Father George Kouzelis and Father Constantine Shepherd at Forsyth Memorial Park with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Dr. , Winston-Salem, N.C. 27104 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Kroustalis. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
