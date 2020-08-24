January 23, 1930 - August 22, 2020 Mrs. Nell Markland Lambert, 90, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 23, 1930 in Forsyth County the daughter of George Thomas and Nannie Sue Cornatzer Markland. She was a member of Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, where she had served as church secretary and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Nell retired from Bowman Gray School of Medicine with over 18 years of service and enjoyed traveling and reading. She loved to be with her family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Allan Daniel Lambert; a grandson, Cameron Lambert and two brothers, Billy and Bobby Markland. Survivors include her children, Diann L. Revels (Randy) of Lexington and Mark Allan Lambert (Jewel) of Winston-Salem; a grandson, Kenneth Allan Ball of Laurinburg; a great granddaughter, Isabella Ball and a sister, Brenda Kelley (David) of Bend, OR. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Love's United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Chris Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC
