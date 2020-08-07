June 9, 1950 - August 1, 2020 Mrs. Christine D. Landrith, 70, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born in Passaic, NJ on June 9, 1950 to the late Kazimierz and Wladyslawa Faisetty. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 45 years, Robert Landrith, her son, Christopher Landrith and his partner, Meaghan, her granddaughter, Chloe, her brother, John, and numerous nieces and nephews. Chrstine served at St. Cyril Parish in Clifton, NJ. At Holy Family, Clemmons, NC, she served in the Crafters and Young at Heart Ministries. A funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Celebrant will be Rev. Peter Nouck; Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Tags

Load entries