June 12, 1928 - August 5, 2020 Betty Bennett Lane, 92, of Pinnacle, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on August 5, 2020. Born June 12, 1928, she was the daughter of O. M. and Lummie Merritt Bennett. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a son and daughter-in-law, Kenny (Linda Kimbro) Lane; grandson, Ben (Naomi) Lane; brothers, Joe Bill Bennett, Bobby Bennett, and Don Bennett; and countless former students in the Stokes County School system. Mrs. Lane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth A. Lane; and a sister, Juanita Bennett. With a heart to guide and teach, Mrs. Lane was a teacher's assistant for many years and was a life-long member of Pinnacle View Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved working in her yard. There will be a private family service held at a later date, due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Mt. Zion United Methodist Church General Fund, P.O. Box 155, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Lane family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
