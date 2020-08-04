August 28, 1939 - July 30, 2020 Sally Lang reached the end of her adventure on earth on July 30 after a long battle with dementia. A celebration of her joyful life will be held when it's safe to gather again. Sally was born in Lexington, N.C. to Benjamin Cabell Philpott, Jr. and Sara March Walser Philpott. She is a graduate of Lexington Senior High (where she was voted "cutest" her senior year) and Salem College. She was kind, curious, graceful and had a heart for service. She was a member of the Charity League of Lexington, the Lexington Women's Investment Club and the Lexington Garden Club. She served on the boards of Hospice of Davidson County and the Lexington Tourism Authority. The organization dearest to her was Meals on Wheels. "Philly" (as close friends knew her) loved her hometown best, but her adventurous spirit led her all over the world. When she wasn't traveling, Sally loved to cook and tend her spectacular garden. Her sense of adventure extended to food. She was eating edamame before most people knew what it was! Sally was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Evan Lang; and her lifelong "partner in crime" her beloved sister, Mary Hundley Lowe (Bob) of Lexington. Left to continue the adventures are her daughters Sara March Barber and her partner, Erik Freeman, of Winston-Salem; Katie Longest of Midlothian, Va., Betsy Pace (John) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; stepdaughters Kathy Barbour (Mike) and Jenny Young (Bubba). "CeCe," as her grandchildren called her, is also survived by nine "grands" Charles, Sara, Dustin, Phillip, Evan, Anna Grey, Spencer, Maggie and Lillie and three great "grands." Even after she's gone, Sally will continue being of service. Her brain was donated to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Brain Donation Study at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wake Forest Baptist Health (for dementia research) at Attn: Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, Wake Forest Baptist Health, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021, Read Write Spell /ReadWS, or the organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC
