April 18, 1936 - July 12, 2020 Mr. James McCoy Lawson, 84, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born April 18, 1936 in Stokes County, NC to the late Luther Carl Lawson, Sr. and Nina May Tuttle Lawson. He was a graduate of King School. Mr. Lawson spent his career as a truck driver. He is survived by two sons, Greg and Mark (Vickie) Lawson; four grandchildren: Bradley, Karli, Matthew, and Daniel; three brothers: Luke, Jerry (Sharon), Mike (Norma) Lawson; and a special caregiver, Robin Darnell. A memorial service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 3655 Reed Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

