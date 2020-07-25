September 22, 1931 - July 21, 2020 Robert "Bob" Allen Leach went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Bob was born in High Point, NC on September 22, 1931 to the late Eddie Braxton Leach and Sinia May Rice. He served in the United States Air Force for four years during the Korean War. Bob worked many years for Good Year Tire and eventually retired as a contract salesman from Sears. A member of Salem Baptist Church, Bob was a selfless man who served the Lord for many years. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Trudie Lynn; two sons, Allen and Scott Leach; and granddaughter, Kayla Leach. Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Acord Leach; son, Gary Leach (Kim); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church, with Rev. Kivett Hicks and Rev. Jennings O'Neil officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will immediately follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Well Care Hospice as well as the doctors and nurses at the Hematology Clinic for the loving care they all showed to Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church, Attn: In Memory of Robert Leach, 429 S Broad St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

