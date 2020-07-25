September 22, 1931 - July 21, 2020 Robert "Bob" Allen Leach went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Bob was born in High Point, NC on September 22, 1931 to the late Eddie Braxton Leach and Sinia May Rice. He served in the United States Air Force for four years during the Korean War. Bob worked many years for Good Year Tire and eventually retired as a contract salesman from Sears. A member of Salem Baptist Church, Bob was a selfless man who served the Lord for many years. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Trudie Lynn; two sons, Allen and Scott Leach; and granddaughter, Kayla Leach. Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Acord Leach; son, Gary Leach (Kim); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church, with Rev. Kivett Hicks and Rev. Jennings O'Neil officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will immediately follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Well Care Hospice as well as the doctors and nurses at the Hematology Clinic for the loving care they all showed to Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church, Attn: In Memory of Robert Leach, 429 S Broad St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Publix protests lead to employee firings in Winston-Salem
-
An RV and trash fill the yard of house on Silas Creek Pkwy. The owner says that is only part of the home's story.
-
Strip clubs open in Winston-Salem as city waits for court ruling
-
Black firefighters say they deal with racism and discrimination at Winston-Salem fire stations
-
Watch Now: 15 arrested during downtown Winston-Salem protest. Demonstrators have held all-day protests for nearly 2 weeks.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately