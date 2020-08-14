Winston-Salem - A public viewing for Mrs. Virginia Ann Jones Leaper will be held today, August 14, 2020 from 2pm until 5pm. A private service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Douthit Funeral Services.
