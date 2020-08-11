December 23, 1935 - August 9, 2020 LEONARD WALNUT COVE Joyce "Sue" Byrd Luther Leonard, 84, went home to be with the Lord Sunday afternoon, August 9, 2020 at Yadkin Nursing Care Center. Sue was born on December 23, 1935 in Montgomery County to the late John Frank and Mary Robinson Luther. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove and was retired from Stokes County Schools as a library assistant with 25 years of service. Sue was a trainer for the ESL and GED program. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Howard K Leonard; and a brother, John Frank Luther. Sue is survived by her loving daughters, Bonnie Walker and Peggy Sue Raines (Jeff); 3 grandchildren, Lillian Walker Coppley (Patrick), Joy Tedder, and Shelby Armstrong (Mac); 2 great-grandchildren, Kolton Armstrong and Susie Schaeffer; 2 sisters, Carolyn Scercy (Bobby) and Louise Haynes; and a brother, Ralph Luther (Lou). There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1:00pm 2:00 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove: 415 Summit Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences can be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Leonard family.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Forsyth jail video of scenes leading up to John Neville's death
-
High Point man charged with trafficking heroin after police receive complaints, authorities say
-
Police ID teens who were shot to death Saturday in Winston-Salem. A 17-year-old faces an accessory charge.
-
Video shows John Neville plead for help in the Forsyth County jail before he was hospitalized and died
-
COVID-19 outbreak at child-care center in Kernersville. County has additional COVID-related death.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately