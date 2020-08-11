December 23, 1935 - August 9, 2020 LEONARD WALNUT COVE Joyce "Sue" Byrd Luther Leonard, 84, went home to be with the Lord Sunday afternoon, August 9, 2020 at Yadkin Nursing Care Center. Sue was born on December 23, 1935 in Montgomery County to the late John Frank and Mary Robinson Luther. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove and was retired from Stokes County Schools as a library assistant with 25 years of service. Sue was a trainer for the ESL and GED program. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Howard K Leonard; and a brother, John Frank Luther. Sue is survived by her loving daughters, Bonnie Walker and Peggy Sue Raines (Jeff); 3 grandchildren, Lillian Walker Coppley (Patrick), Joy Tedder, and Shelby Armstrong (Mac); 2 great-grandchildren, Kolton Armstrong and Susie Schaeffer; 2 sisters, Carolyn Scercy (Bobby) and Louise Haynes; and a brother, Ralph Luther (Lou). There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1:00pm 2:00 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove: 415 Summit Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences can be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Leonard family.

Tags

Load entries