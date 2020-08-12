November 19, 1923 - August 10, 2020 Elizabeth (Lib) Fare Lewis, 96, passed away on August 10, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. She was born in Forsyth County on November 19, 1923 to the late Pearl Fair and Roy Lewis. Elizabeth graduated from Walkertown High School and Draughon's Business College. Her affiliations with Duke Power, Hercules Steel, Piedmont Airlines, and McLean Trucking took her to Fayetteville, NC, Kingsport, TN, Indianapolis, IN, and finally back to Winston-Salem where she retired from McLean Trucking as Executive Assistant to the CEO. Lib thoroughly enjoyed travel, was an avid reader, enjoyed art and music and was an active member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed the fellowship of a weekly Bible study at Fairview Moravian Church. In addition to her parents, Lib was preceded in death by four sisters, Doris Blevins, Marlyn Lewis, Roena Lewis and Jane Lewis; and two brothers, Ray Lewis and W. Hugh Lewis. She is survived by her sister, Velda Lewis Sparger of Pfafftown; nephew, Randall Sparger, III of Charlotte; and niece, Jennifer Lewis Lowe (Jeffrey) of Walnut Cove. A graveside service for Lib's family and close friends will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on Friday, August 14th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church at 5390 Pine Hall Road, Walnut Cove, NC 27052 or to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

