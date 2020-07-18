November 24, 1929 - July 16, 2020 Mrs. Hazel Hensley Lineberry, 90, of Pfafftown, passed away on July 16, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born on November 24, 1929 to the late John and Alpha Pack Hensley in Surry County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lineberry, son Sam Lineberry, three sisters, one brother and one son-in-law. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Robin Francis and husband Rodney of Winston-Salem, daughter-in-law Beverly Lineberry of Tobaccoville, sisters Ann Hensley and Rachel Martin both of East Bend, grandchildren Lori Coleman and husband Kevin of Fayetteville, Meriale Verburg and husband Mark of Concord, and Alison Bridges and husband Johnathan of Jacksonville, and great-grandchildren Lauren, Carson, Jackson, Reese, Spencer, and Madison. Funeral services for Mrs. Lineberry will be private. Huff Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Lineberry family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home East Bend, NC
