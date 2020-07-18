March 12, 1946 - July 17, 2020 Joanne Worthington Linville, 74, of Clemmons, NC, passed away at home on Friday, July 17, 2020. Joanne was born on March 12, 1946 in Greenville, NC to Cecil and Blanche Worthington of Winterville, NC, and was baptized at the Winterville Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Winterville High School in 1964, and from Kings Business College in Raleigh, NC in 1966. She retired from Wells Fargo in 2010 after a long career in administration and telecommunications with the State of North Carolina, Cape Fear Community College and UNC-Wilmington. Joanne is survived by her daughter Dana (Jonathan) Wise and their children Bailey and Autry of Charlotte, NC; her brother Charles (Beverly) Worthington of Nokesville, VA; her sister Annanell Freeman of Cheraw, SC; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Leon Linville, as well as her parents. Joanne attended Pinedale Christian Church and was a member of the Winston-Salem Elks Lodge #449. She enjoyed meeting new people, was a wonderful cook, and loved music and shag dancing. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and enjoyed a close relationship with her grandson Autry whom she considered the "light of her life." Out of concern for community spread of COVID-19, the family requests your love and prayers through virtual condolences only at this time. A private graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the Worthington Family Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 486, Winterville, NC 28590. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road
