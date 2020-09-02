January 13, 1951 - April 29, 2020 Jerry Wayne "Clorox" Locklair, 69, of Winston-Salem, died on April 29, 2020 from complcations of pneumonia at Duke Hospital. "Clo," as his wife lovingly called him, was born January 13, 1951. He went to Griffith High School and was retired/self-employed at JWL Concrete. He had many interests, including blacksmithing, hunting, and bowling. He was an advocate for concealed carry, and taught classes so others would be able to obtain their permits. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maude Lawson Tedder Locklair: a brother, Larry Gene Tedder and his first wife Shelby Huckabee Locklair. Surviving: his wife, Ann Johnson Peak Locklair, her children and his adopted family, Tracy New (Jake), Gary Peak Jr., and Amanda Rothrock: his lifelong friends Mike Dillion and Justin Cornatzer, whom he thought of like a son. Plus a special family in Durham: Ryan and Pame Gordon and daughter Sami, who helped care for him when he had his double lung transplant last year. Memorials may be made to Winston-Salem Rescue Mission. At his request, a celebration of life will be held with friends, family & former students; due to Covid-19, this will be held at a later date.
