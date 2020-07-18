May 16, 1929 - July 16, 2020 Kernersville Mr. Thad Roger Loggins, age 91, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by his family at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born on May 2, 1929 to the late Leffie Andrew and Laura Amelia Hinshaw Loggins in Kernersville, NC. He was educated in the Kernersville schools and served in the US Army, 33rd Combat Infantry Battalion as a Machine Gunner at Fort Gulick, Panama Canal Zone. He worked for Central Motor Lines and retired from ABF Freight in Wytheville, VA. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army Disaster Team, and Church of God Men of Action, where he helped build churches in Africa, Columbia, Ecuador, and Alaska. The Disaster Team served during hurricanes and flooding in NC, Georgia, and Florida. He enjoyed this work and was a tireless worker. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Betty Jean Smith Loggins; brother, Weldon Loggins; sisters, Sadie Parrish, Macie Blackburn, Gladys McGee, Laura Harrison, and Geraldine Lawton; and a grandson, Daniel Loggins. Surviving are his wife, Gwendolyn M. Herndon Loggins of the home; daughter, Brenda (Gary) Mendenhall; sons, Roger (Nancy) Loggins, Robert (Melanie) Loggins, and Randy (Susan) Loggins; stepchildren, Cheryl (Mike) Tilley, Adina (Ron) Horner, Keith (Diane) Herndon, and Joe (Elaine) Laws, one brother, Arliss (Margaret) Loggins and one sister, Dormilea Tucker. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Kernersville Wesleyan Church on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Mr. Loggins will lie in state at Kernersville Wesleyan Church from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, PO Box 5310, Greensboro, NC 27435. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Loggins family.
