Long, Barry September 27, 1943 - August 13, 2022 Barry Kent Long, Sr, age 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born September 27, 1943, in King, NC to the late Launie and Inez Long. Barry is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda Parker; son, Kent (Brianna); daughter, Leah (Jeff); grandson, Keaton; three granddaughters, McKinley, Katelyn and Kelsey; and sister, Doris Long Moore. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Billy Carson Long. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, and faithfully served Poplar Springs Church of Christ in King, NC, and Southeast Christian Church in Murray, UT. He was employed by General Motors for 37 years. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren, riding horses, flying radio control airplanes, and tinkering in his home "hobby shop." A memorial service will be held in Barry's honor on Saturday, August 20, at 11 a.m., at Southeast Christian Church, 1881 East Vine St., Murray, UT 84121. Cannon Mortuary Salt Lake City, Utah
