June 28, 1947 - August 3, 2020 Mr. William Eugene Lowe (AKA Raven), went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020. William was born June 28, 1947 in Forsyth County to the late Fred and Mary Smith Lowe. After graduating from Atkins High School in 1965, he enlisted in the US Army and he served in the Vietnam War earning the rank of Sergeant. After returning home from the Vietnam War, he attended Winston-Salem College and graduated in 1976 with a Business Management Degree. William began working at RJR Archer Aluminum as a retrograde press operator. William retired from RJR Archer Aluminum after 32 years of service. During retirement William enjoyed going to POW WOW's in Virginia. He loved his Cherokee heritage. William was very active with his Atkins High School Class of 1965. He appreciated history and old restored classic cars. He was a family man, and relished spending time with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Hilda Gray, Joyce Ann and Richard Lee, niece Benita Harper. He is survived by his son, Billy (Tora) Lowe; grandchildren, Kaleb Lowe, Kendal Lowe, and his Lifelong Companion Constance C. Carlton; son, Jay R. Carlton and daughter Shamarr (Larry) Page. William was blessed with 3 grandchildren, Tomas Carlton, Larry Page III, and Tallon Page; a sister-in-law, Barbara Lowe; and a very special nephew, Melville (Barbara) Alexander and family, nephew Shawn Worthy, great-nieces Kendra and Keisha Harper. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, August 7 at 11:00 am at Agape Faith Church, 2101 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC 27012. The family will welcome family and friends for visitation starting at 10:00 am. William will be laid to rest on Tuesday, August 11 at 11:00 am at the Historic Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. There will not be a public viewing. Frank Vogler & Sons
