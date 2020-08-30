October 10, 1946 - August 28, 2020 Mrs. Muriel Beverly Luongo, age 73 of Clemmons, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born October 10, 1946 to Douglas and Muriel Woolley Smerdon. Beverly's kindness, caring nature, positive word and infectious smile defined her life. She would always find the good in all she met. In 1978 she moved from Boston to Clemmons with her husband and daughter and happily called Clemmons home for the next 42 years. Beverly loved working with children and spent 20 years at Clemmons Moravian Preschool nurturing, teaching and developing young minds. She loved pets and would always have several dogs and cats around her to spoil and provide a happy home. Beverly loved reading, traveling and swimming. She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Luongo; one daughter, Erica Luongo Taylor and husband Alex and one grandson, Sean Taylor. A private family graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Donations in Beverly's memory can be to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
COVID-19 cluster connected to church camp, Forsyth public health officials say
-
Black man shot by police in Wisconsin grew up in Winston-Salem
-
Racist comments prompt West Forsyth alum Jaylon McMillon to join Western Carolina football team's protest
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately