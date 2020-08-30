October 10, 1946 - August 28, 2020 Mrs. Muriel Beverly Luongo, age 73 of Clemmons, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born October 10, 1946 to Douglas and Muriel Woolley Smerdon. Beverly's kindness, caring nature, positive word and infectious smile defined her life. She would always find the good in all she met. In 1978 she moved from Boston to Clemmons with her husband and daughter and happily called Clemmons home for the next 42 years. Beverly loved working with children and spent 20 years at Clemmons Moravian Preschool nurturing, teaching and developing young minds. She loved pets and would always have several dogs and cats around her to spoil and provide a happy home. Beverly loved reading, traveling and swimming. She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Luongo; one daughter, Erica Luongo Taylor and husband Alex and one grandson, Sean Taylor. A private family graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Donations in Beverly's memory can be to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

