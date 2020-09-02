May 7, 1961 - August 29, 2020 LYNCH WALKERTOWN Sandra "Sandy" Jean Lynch, 59, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 29, 2020 at her home. Sandy was born on May 7, 1961 in Forsyth County to Richard B. and Wilma "Jean" Blair Lynch. Sandy loved her dog, Marley. She enjoyed riding horses when she was younger. Sandy was a sun lover, always enjoying being in the yard. Her passion was gardening: she loved planting flowers and making grape leaf pickles. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard B. Lynch. Sandy is survived by her mother, Jean Lynch; daughter, Stacey Lynch; 2 sisters, Janet Blakely (Kevin) and Jo Bowman (Mark); and her brother, Vance Lynch. There will be a celebration of life held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the home of Sandy's daughter, Stacey: 6087 Belews Creek Road. The family requests that you wear tie dye or something colorful. There will be no formal visitation. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Lynch family.

Tags

Load entries