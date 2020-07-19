October 19, 1951 - July 17, 2020 Mr. Brent Edward Macemore, age 68, passed away unexpectantly on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Surry County on October 19, 1951 to the late Paul Edward Macemore and Gay Hobson Macemore. Brent had a lifelong love of farming, and agriculture. He was an excellent photographer, and above all, he loved his family beyond measure, and he had a true sense of family pride and family genealogy. Brent retired from the North Carolina Department of Corrections with 29 years of service. Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Mason Macemore; daughter, Paula (Bradley) Macemore Stokes; his three brothers, Ronnie (Connie) Macemore, John (Hazel) Macemore, and Mark Macemore; sisters-in-law Susan (Bill) Mason-Bouterse, Jerrie (Keith) Mason Howell; nieces and nephews, David Macemore, Hope (Richard) Nixon, Aaron (Amy) Macemore, Daniel (Jackie) Macemore, Samantha Macemore, Autumn Macemore, Justin Macemore, Christopher (Mandy) Macemore, Amber (Mike) Price, Laura (Chris Powell) Macemore, Melissa Howell, Andrew (Lori) Howell; multiple great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. Macemore will available for public viewing on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Yadkinville Cemetery with his nephew Aaron Macemore officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Medical Center for the loving care shown to Brent and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Most Popular
-
Multiple people fire shots inside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, authorities say. No injuries were reported.
-
Winston-Salem police allege 87-year-old man fatally shot 54-year-old neighbor and one of her dogs
-
Schools will move online for first nine weeks. Plan will then be reassessed for possible move to some in-person learning.
-
Police ID alleged Hanes Mall shooter, search for 3 other suspects. Two groups exchanged fire Monday afternoon, authorities say.
-
School system to urge in person classes for K-8, virtual learning for older students when board votes Friday on reopening
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately