July 20, 1936 - July 29, 2020 Mary Jacobs Marcoux, 84, of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Lorien, Mt. Airy, Maryland. Ms. Marcoux, 84, was born in Winston-Salem, NC to Howard G. and Gladys S. Jacobs. She came to the Washington Metro area in 1959 with her former husband, William T. Marcoux, Sr. There she raised five sons from the late 1950s until the early 1980s. She was active in teaching, little leagues and Cub Scouts. She also lived in Southern Shores, NC from 1988-1993. She was an employee of The Artery Organization, area homebuilder for 10 years, and held positions in administration and communication. Seeking a new experience, she moved to the Outer Banks in the late 1980's. While there, she enjoyed working in Real Estate and also as a Freelance writer for local newspapers. She helped organize a local writer's group as part of the Dare County Arts Council and was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Outer Banks. Upon her return to Silver Spring, MD she worked in administration and program management with the American Planning Association and the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Washington, D.C. until her retirement in 2003. In addition to writing, she enjoyed literature, piano, bowling, swimming and backstage work in Leisure World theater productions. She was also a member and volunteer at The Inter-Faith Chapel in Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by her twin sister, Gladys Locke of Hendersonville, NC. She was the beloved mother of five sons and their spouses, Stephen G. Marcoux, J. Keith Marcoux (Terry), J. David Marcoux (Julie), and Timothy B. Marcoux (Rhonda). She was predeceased by her son, William T. Marcoux, Jr. (Rina). She was also survived by a niece, a nephew, cousins, grandchildren and their spouses and many great-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather in a celebration of her life in a Memorial service to be held at The Inter-Faith Chapel in Silver Spring, Maryland in August of 2020. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the Memorial service will be limited to family and by invitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made, in Mary's memory, to the American Diabetes Association.
Most Popular
-
'Squidbillies' drops lead actor after controversial posts
-
Unknown Hinson in hot water over Dolly Parton comments
-
The Briefcase: Wells Fargo closes additional 21 branches nationwide
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
-
Ask SAM: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII 12 News?
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately