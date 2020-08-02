Marion, Rickey Howard December 15, 1949 - July 12, 2020 Mr. Rickey Howard Marion, 70, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Rick was born December 15, 1949 in Forsyth County to Wendell Howard Marion and Imogene Culler Marion. He proudly served his country in the U.S. National Guard for several years. He retired after a long career as a management consultant. In his free time, Rick loved the game of soccer, spending 30+ years as a coach, referee, and instructor. He was preceded in death by his parents. Rick is survived by his son, Christopher Derek Marion; and his sister, Sandi Woodward. A celebration of Rick's life is planned for Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church Prayer Garden. North Carolina Health advisories will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Rick's name to the Winston Salem Optimist Soccer Club. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
