July 30, 1971 - September 6, 2020 Westfield Elder Scotty Marshall, 49, of Westfield, NC passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home with his beloved wife by his side. Scotty was born on July 30, 1971 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Roger Dale Marshall and Margaret Jarrell Marshall, who survives. Scotty was the manager of K&G Building Materials in Dobson for thirty-one years, until his health declined. He was an ordained Minister in the Primitive Baptist faith; he was a member and served as Pastor at Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church; he also served as Pastor of Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church and Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church. Scotty touched the lives of many people through the gospel of God's word. In addition to his father, Roger Marshall, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Silas and Rosa Marshall and Parker and Vertie Jarrell. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Erica Mabe Marshall; his daughter, Hannah Faith Marshall, whom he cherished with all his heart; his mother, Margaret Jarrell Marshal; his brother; Randy Dale Marshall (Kim); and five nieces and one nephew. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church, Old Orchard Rd., Westfield, NC. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Rodney Marshall, Elder Jeff Whitaker, and Elder Garnell Gilbert, and Elder Joe Stephens officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elder Scotty Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
