February 12, 1944 - August 28, 2020 King Raymond Allen Marshall, 76 of King, NC, walked into his Heavenly reward on Friday, August 28, 2020 unencumbered by earthly restrictions. Mr. Marshall was born on February 12, 1944 in Stokes County, NC to the Raymond Decostor and Ardythe Faye Reynolds Marshall. He was the owner of Ray's Lawn Care and a member of Poplar Springs Church of Christ. To those that knew and loved him, he was the beloved Friend, Brother, Daddy and Papa Marshall. Left to cherish his memory is his best friend and companion Shelby Burrows, his daughter, Angela Mattox (Joe); three sons: Darrell Marshall (Pam), Michael Marshall (Sherri), and David Marshall (Tyler French); three sisters: Judy Mullins (Alvie), Janice Edwards, and Becky Clinard; six brothers: Donald Marshall (Sue), Ronnie Marshall, Jerry Marshall (Peggy), Stephen Marshall (Dawn), Barry Marshall (Debbie), and Larry Marshall (Debbie); six grandchildren: Monica Shirley (Zach), Dale Marshall (Sarah), Chris Marshall (Antoinette), Brendon Marshall, Keelan Marshall, and Blayden Mattox, and five great grandchildren. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Poplar Springs Church of Christ, 7120 NC Hwy. 66 S. King, NC. Due to current restrictions we are encouraging mask wearing and social distancing. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation: 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A Short Hills, NJ 07078. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Raymond Allen Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
