July 20, 1963 - July 13, 2020 Kernersville Mr. Anthony "Tony" Stephen Martin, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 20, 1963 in Forsyth County to Bobby Joe and Virginia Baldwin Martin. He was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his wife, Angela Martin; daughter, Ashley Martin; granddaughters, Addison and Lexi; father, Bobby Martin; sister, Sandie Schultz; and brother, Scott Martin. At this time, no formal services are being held. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

