November 2, 1958 - August 10, 2020 WINSTON-SALEM Patricia Ann Ellis Martinez, 61, died unexpectedly Monday afternoon, August 10, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Patricia was born on November 2, 1958 in Rockingham County to Paul Ray and Patsy Ore Ellis. She was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and enjoyed arts and crafts. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Ore Ellis. Patricia is survived by her father, Paul Ellis (Julia); 3 children, Leopaldo Ray Gutierrez, Nickolas Eli Gutierrez, and Jon-Paul Gutierrez; 2 grandchildren, Sara Mae Gutierrez and Alena Michelle Goode; 2 sisters, Barbara Delancy (Steve) and Kay Carper; and a brother, Melvin Spears. There will be a 3:00 pm graveside service held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Gardens of Memory with Pastor Frank Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged. Memorials may be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church: 890 Walkertown Guthrie Road, Walkertown, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Martinez family.

