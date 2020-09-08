August 6, 1948 - September 6, 2020 The world lost a bright ray of light on September 6, 2020 when Scott William Masters, 72, of Winston-Salem, passed away after an extended hospital stay to treat complications from a recent surgery. Scott was the proud son of Eldred and Olive Masters and devoted brother of the late Barbara Masters Fulp (Bob) and Doug Masters (Colleen), both of Winston-Salem. He will be sorely missed by a legion of golf buddies, his surviving extended family and countless families he assisted throughout his insurance career with The Masters Agency. Scott is, and always was, a "good guy." He was a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and remained a loyal fan to the Tarheels. He had an almost photographic memory of useless trivia, dates of historical significance and player statistics from completed sporting events that he could recall at almost any time. He loved home-cooked meals at the holidays, and his ability on Thanksgiving to heap mashed potatoes and oyster stuffing impossibly high to form a carefully crafted gravy reservoir was a gravity-defying architectural masterpiece. Scott will be remembered affectionately and lovingly for his claim, throughout his entire adult life, to not know what to bring to family gatherings, but then predictably always show up with warm Budwesier and a bag of chips to be shared generously with all. He liked dogs - especially one of his named Dancer and he never had a day he didn't enjoy on the golf course, particularly if he played with his father or brother and Uncle Fred. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date, when all his friends and family can safely gather to share wonderful memories of him.
