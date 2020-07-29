September 23, 1931 - July 24, 2020 Mildred Louise Long Matthews, age 88, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1931 in Forsyth County to the late Coy Cisero Long and Eula Viola Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas David Matthews; two infant sons, Michael and Gary Matthews; sister, Wilma Johnson. Mrs. Matthews was a member of Forbush Friends Meeting Church. Mildred cooked at the East Bend Dinette from 1987 until the Dinette closed in 2010, where she was famous for her excellent skills of making the best pintos, tenderloin, and biscuits. She loved gardening and working in her flowers. She is survived by her children, Brenda Matthews Harris (Raymond), Jerry Matthew; grandchildren, Sylvia Akers (Ted), David Harris (fiancé, Lauren Shull), Richard Harris, April Martin (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Katrina Akers, Zachary Akers, Addi Gorman; sister, Thelma Blakely. There will be a public viewing at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend on Wednesday, July 29 from 12:00 PM until 4:30 PM and Thursday, July 30th from 8:00 AM until 4:30 PM. A graveside service will be held at Forbush Friends Meeting Cemetery on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jake Penley officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for the loving care shown to Mildred. Memorial may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice of Yadkin County, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E. Main St., East Bend, NC 27018

