August 31, 1937 - August 16, 2020 Boonville- Mrs. Nell Allen Matthews, 82, of Rockford Road passed away peacefully Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Yadkin Nursing Care Center. She was born August 31, 1937, in Yadkin County, the second of three daughters, to the late Hubert T. and Lola Wiseman Allen. Mrs. Matthews attended Fall Creek Elementary School and graduated from Boonville High School Class of 1955 as the Valedictorian. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Lewis Matthews on September 4, 1955 at Union Grove Baptist Church. For the next 61 years she and T.L. shared a strong marriage of love, trust, and loyalty, until his death in April of 2017. She was a faithful member of Union Grove Baptist Church where she served the church as a Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, and with the W.M.U. for several years. Mrs. Matthews worked with Hanes Hoisery, Spainhours Department Store, and retired from Belk Department Store. She enjoyed reading, sewing, preserving and canning fruits and vegetables, and loved visiting several states while camping with her family. She loved her family, and as a mother always instilled in them her key verse, Luke 6:31, "Do to others, as you would have them do to you." In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Matthews; by 2 infant grandsons, Connor Thomas Smith and Matthew Barrett Smith; her sister, Shirley A. Hyatt; brothers-in-law, Jerry, Ronald, and Billy Joe Matthews; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Glenn Eagle. Surviving are her children, Barry Matthews , and fiance', Deanna Banner; Karen Smith, and husband, Derek Smith; grandchildren, Abby Matthews, Logan Matthews, Easton Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth (Jack) Stewart; sisters-in-law, Collie (Gilbert) Wooten, Jackie Matthews, Judy Matthews, and Edna Matthews; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Matthews will be available for public viewing from 8:00 AM -1:00 PM on Tuesday. A graveside service will follow the viewing 3:00 PM Tuesday at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Kenny Gooden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Grove Baptist Church, 2401 Nebo Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
