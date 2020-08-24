October 13, 1936 - August 21, 2020 WALNUT COVE Phil Vance Mays, 83, went home to be with his Lord Friday afternoon at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Phil was born on October 13, 1936 in Catawba County, NC to the late Vance and Mary Kerley Mays. Phil received his bachelor's degree in Engineering from Virginia Tech and was retired from Virginia A-E. He was a member of Palmyra United Methodist Church as well as a member of the American Legion, American Society of Civil Engineers. Phil was also the Assistant Scoutmaster of the Boy Scouts and a member of The Order of the Arrow. He loved the great outdoors and Virginia Tech Football and served his country proudly in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Maxine Trexler and Jo Ann Hendrick. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Brenda Dodson Mays of the home, 4 children, Phil Vance Mays, Jr. (Meri), Julia Ann Collins (Scott), Brian Cone (Tonya) and Eric Cone (Tiffany) and 10 grandchildren. There will be a 1:00 PM Funeral Service held on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at the Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Dwayne Young officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 290, 446 S Main Street King, NC 27021, or to Palmyra United Methodist Church, 5076 Hwy 8 South Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mays family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052

