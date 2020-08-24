October 13, 1936 - August 21, 2020 WALNUT COVE Phil Vance Mays, 83, went home to be with his Lord Friday afternoon at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Phil was born on October 13, 1936 in Catawba County, NC to the late Vance and Mary Kerley Mays. Phil received his bachelor's degree in Engineering from Virginia Tech and was retired from Virginia A-E. He was a member of Palmyra United Methodist Church as well as a member of the American Legion, American Society of Civil Engineers. Phil was also the Assistant Scoutmaster of the Boy Scouts and a member of The Order of the Arrow. He loved the great outdoors and Virginia Tech Football and served his country proudly in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Maxine Trexler and Jo Ann Hendrick. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Brenda Dodson Mays of the home, 4 children, Phil Vance Mays, Jr. (Meri), Julia Ann Collins (Scott), Brian Cone (Tonya) and Eric Cone (Tiffany) and 10 grandchildren. There will be a 1:00 PM Funeral Service held on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at the Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Dwayne Young officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 290, 446 S Main Street King, NC 27021, or to Palmyra United Methodist Church, 5076 Hwy 8 South Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mays family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
-
Hanes Mall owner plans Oct. 1 bankruptcy filing
-
Ask SAM: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII 12 News?
-
The city of Winston-Salem is considering a nuisance abatement action against the Citgo gas station on Liberty Street
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately