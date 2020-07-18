December 13, 1913 - July 16, 2020 Marjorie McCachern passed away at Brookridge Retirement Community on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born in Winston-Salem on December 13, 1913 to Fleta Brown and Exum Mendenhall. The daughter of a piano teacher, she attended Salem College, where she studied music. She also became a piano teacher and taught for many years. Just after WWII, she married Hugh S. McCachern, with whom she enjoyed "63 years of a perfect marriage." Marjorie and Hugh were very active members of First Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, for many, many years. She used her musical talents in the church in a variety of ways, singing in the choir for about 60 years. A fine pianist, she continued to play well past her hundredth year. With their young daughter, Fran, Marjorie and Hugh enjoyed many extended road trips throughout the United States and, in later years, they took trips around the world, traveling to every continent. In her 106 years, she was an inspiration to many and never lost her sense of humor. She always asked to hear a compliment more than once. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Fran M. Page and husband, Troy, of Cary and Boone, NC. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookridge for their loving care of Marjorie during recent weeks. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookridge Retirement Community, 1199 Hayes Forest Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or First Baptist Church, 501 W. 5th St, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101. Condolences may be made on-line at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
