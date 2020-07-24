April 29, 1920 - July 22, 2020 Ms. Anilou Kathleen Snow McCormick, 100, of Dobson, NC passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Tuesday, April 29, 2020. Ms. McCormick was born on April 29, 1920 to Eugene and Eliza Doss Snow. She later married Ralph Donald McCormick and had two sons. Ms. McCormick loved basketball; playing in high school and still enjoyed watching college basketball on TV. She was the last living student of the Copeland Class of 1938 and held fond memories of the reunions. Ms. McCormick, like her father, the music teacher, enjoyed playing the piano and singing; she served Rockford Baptist Church by playing the piano for 40 years and served as secretary and treasurer for many years. She also enjoyed sewing and making pretty things. She loved vacations with her family and will be sorely missed. Left to cherish her memories are two sons, Charles Ralph McCormick and Barry Michael (Sylvia) McCormick; one granddaughter, Candace (Jesse) McCormick Warren; and one great-grandson, Wyatt Warren. Ms. McCormick was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Ralph Donald McCormick. Services for Ms. McCormick are being held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Rockford Baptist Church with Pastor Roy Ferguson and Brother Dennis Bledsoe officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Ms. McCormick requested people to make donations to the charity of their choice or to the Rockford Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the McCormick family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main St.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Publix protests lead to employee firings in Winston-Salem
-
Black firefighters say they deal with racism and discrimination at Winston-Salem fire stations
-
Strip clubs open in Winston-Salem as city waits for court ruling
-
Federal gun and drug charges filed against Winston-Salem man who authorities say led deputies on high-speed chase
-
Schools will move online for first nine weeks. Plan will then be reassessed for possible move to some in-person learning.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately