March 31, 1937 - July 26, 2020 Sarah Lou Yokeley McCrary, age 83, of Ridge Road, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 26, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Dennis Marshall officiating. Sarah was born in Forsyth County on March 31, 1937 to Charlie Frank Yokeley and Odessa Lee Sowers Yokeley. She was employed with International Paper, as a forklift driver before her retirement. Mrs. McCrary enjoyed listening to Gospel Music, going to yard sales, traveling to the beach and the mountains and always loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Joe McCrary; an infant daughter; three brothers and eight sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Keith McCrary (Janice) of Winston-Salem, and Ricky McCrary (Kendell) of Lexington; four grandchildren, Ross McCrary (Victoria) of W-S; Stacey Wilson (Josh) of Thomasville; Josey McCrary of Trinity and Britany McCrary Graham of Lexington; and five great-grandchildren, Ben Wilson, Ava McCrary, Kaylee Graham, Sam Wilson and Rhett McCrary; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, 202 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

