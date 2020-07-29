March 31, 1937 - July 26, 2020 Sarah Lou Yokeley McCrary, age 83, of Ridge Road, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 26, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Dennis Marshall officiating. Sarah was born in Forsyth County on March 31, 1937 to Charlie Frank Yokeley and Odessa Lee Sowers Yokeley. She was employed with International Paper, as a forklift driver before her retirement. Mrs. McCrary enjoyed listening to Gospel Music, going to yard sales, traveling to the beach and the mountains and always loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Joe McCrary; an infant daughter; three brothers and eight sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Keith McCrary (Janice) of Winston-Salem, and Ricky McCrary (Kendell) of Lexington; four grandchildren, Ross McCrary (Victoria) of W-S; Stacey Wilson (Josh) of Thomasville; Josey McCrary of Trinity and Britany McCrary Graham of Lexington; and five great-grandchildren, Ben Wilson, Ava McCrary, Kaylee Graham, Sam Wilson and Rhett McCrary; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, 202 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Most Popular
-
An RV and trash fill the yard of house on Silas Creek Pkwy. The owner says that is only part of the home's story.
-
Justis, Walter Hayden
-
Strip clubs open in Winston-Salem as city waits for court ruling
-
Watch Now: 15 arrested during downtown Winston-Salem protest. Demonstrators have held all-day protests for nearly 2 weeks.
-
Three people shot on Ferrell Avenue in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately