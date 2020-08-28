Winston-Salem - Mr. John Kermit McGee, 78, died on Monday, August 24, 2020. Memorial services will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at J.C. Green Wallburg Chapel at 1:00 PM. Family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM.
