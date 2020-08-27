September 6, 1920 - August 24, 2020 Mr. Sanders McCray McHone, 99, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born September 6, 1920 in Stokes County the son of the late Manley McCray McHone and Alma Yokely Wilson McHone. Sanders served his country proudly in the United States Army during WWII, serving in Central Europe and Northern France. In 1955 he started Sanders McHone Farm Services on his farm in Westfield, then later moved his business to Pilot Mountain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Eula Mae Whitt McHone; two grandsons, David McHone and Steven Anderson; five sisters, Mary Jane, Lolene, Carrie, his twin sister, Nora and an infant sister, Corina; two brothers, Ellis and Rufus McHone. Sanders is survived by three daughters, Brenda Anderson of Westfield, JoAnn Manuel (Dennis) of Pilot Mountain and Robin George (Wes) of Westfield; a son, Grady McCray McHone (Brenda D.) of Westfield; five grandchildren, Teresa Roberts (Richie) of Westfield, Susan Martin (Tony) of Lawsonville, Daniel McHone (Heather) of Westfield, Jill Rogers of Westfield, and Derrick Manuel (Kelley) of Pilot Mountain. 12 Great-Grandchildren; four sisters, Lillian Montgomery, Lavinia Harrison, Ola Newell and Magalene Smith; and his grand-fur babies, J.J. and Bam Bam. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hard Bank Cemetery in Danbury with Rev. Joe Pyles and Rev. Ricky Rogers officiating. The body will lie-in-state at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall on Wednesday at 12:00 noon until Thursday at 5:00 p.m. for those who would like to pay their respects. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
Service information
11:00AM
Piney Grove Church Rd.
Danbury, NC 27016
Tags
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
Winston-Salem is considering a nuisance action against the Citgo gas station on Liberty Street
-
COVID-19 cluster connected to church camp, Forsyth public health officials say
-
Hanes Mall owner plans Oct. 1 bankruptcy filing
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately