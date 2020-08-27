September 6, 1920 - August 24, 2020 Mr. Sanders McCray McHone, 99, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born September 6, 1920 in Stokes County the son of the late Manley McCray McHone and Alma Yokely Wilson McHone. Sanders served his country proudly in the United States Army during WWII, serving in Central Europe and Northern France. In 1955 he started Sanders McHone Farm Services on his farm in Westfield, then later moved his business to Pilot Mountain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Eula Mae Whitt McHone; two grandsons, David McHone and Steven Anderson; five sisters, Mary Jane, Lolene, Carrie, his twin sister, Nora and an infant sister, Corina; two brothers, Ellis and Rufus McHone. Sanders is survived by three daughters, Brenda Anderson of Westfield, JoAnn Manuel (Dennis) of Pilot Mountain and Robin George (Wes) of Westfield; a son, Grady McCray McHone (Brenda D.) of Westfield; five grandchildren, Teresa Roberts (Richie) of Westfield, Susan Martin (Tony) of Lawsonville, Daniel McHone (Heather) of Westfield, Jill Rogers of Westfield, and Derrick Manuel (Kelley) of Pilot Mountain. 12 Great-Grandchildren; four sisters, Lillian Montgomery, Lavinia Harrison, Ola Newell and Magalene Smith; and his grand-fur babies, J.J. and Bam Bam. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hard Bank Cemetery in Danbury with Rev. Joe Pyles and Rev. Ricky Rogers officiating. The body will lie-in-state at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall on Wednesday at 12:00 noon until Thursday at 5:00 p.m. for those who would like to pay their respects. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045

