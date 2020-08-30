May 8, 1941 - August 27, 2020 Shirley Mikles McIver died peacefully at Brookridge Retirement Home on Thursday, August 27th. Shirley was born to the late Maude and Dault Milkes in Shoals, NC on May 8th, 1941. She graduated from Gray High School in Shoals. Shirley worked at AT&T for many years, she retired from Wake Forest University Baptist Health as Unit Secretary. Shirley was an avid reader and longtime member of both Kernersville Moravian and Parkway Presbyterian; were she was a member of the Women's Circle. Shirley is survived by her husband of 33 years, Daniel W. McIver, four daughters, Karen Martinez, Carmen Elliott, Lisa Spear, and Rena Elliott, two stepchildren: Bob McIver (Susan), of Fuquay Varina and Vicki, of Ohio. She is also survived by a sister, Shelby Jean Dorsett, and brother Darryl Mikles both of Florida, 14 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the exceptional care that Donna and Bing Black gave Shirley. Due to restrictions from COVID-19 the family will have private services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinsons Foundation 200 SE 1st Street 800, Miami, FL, 33131. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC,27106
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
COVID-19 cluster connected to church camp, Forsyth public health officials say
-
Black man shot by police in Wisconsin grew up in Winston-Salem
-
Racist comments prompt West Forsyth alum Jaylon McMillon to join Western Carolina football team's protest
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately