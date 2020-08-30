May 8, 1941 - August 27, 2020 Shirley Mikles McIver died peacefully at Brookridge Retirement Home on Thursday, August 27th. Shirley was born to the late Maude and Dault Milkes in Shoals, NC on May 8th, 1941. She graduated from Gray High School in Shoals. Shirley worked at AT&T for many years, she retired from Wake Forest University Baptist Health as Unit Secretary. Shirley was an avid reader and longtime member of both Kernersville Moravian and Parkway Presbyterian; were she was a member of the Women's Circle. Shirley is survived by her husband of 33 years, Daniel W. McIver, four daughters, Karen Martinez, Carmen Elliott, Lisa Spear, and Rena Elliott, two stepchildren: Bob McIver (Susan), of Fuquay Varina and Vicki, of Ohio. She is also survived by a sister, Shelby Jean Dorsett, and brother Darryl Mikles both of Florida, 14 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the exceptional care that Donna and Bing Black gave Shirley. Due to restrictions from COVID-19 the family will have private services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinsons Foundation 200 SE 1st Street 800, Miami, FL, 33131. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC,27106

