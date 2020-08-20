Winston-Salem - Mr. Robert Lewis McLean Sunrise: Aug. 13, 1952. Sunset: Aug. 17, 2020. Visitation: 11-12 PM, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Life Changing Transformation Church Ministries. Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert McLean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

