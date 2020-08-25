June 13, 1925 - August 23, 2020 Leonard W. Meade of Clemmons, NC, departed this life on the 23rd of August. He was born to John and Ada Newman Meade on June 13, 1925 in Olive Hill, KY. His family moved to Van Lear, KY in 1927. He attended the Van Lear schools, graduating from Van Lear High School in 1943. After graduation, he joined the United States Marines and served in the Pacific theater of operations. He returned home in March of 1946. He married Dorothy Pack on September 6, 1946 and enrolled in the University of Kentucky. He graduated August 1952 with a degree in electrical engineering. He accepted a position with AT&T Bell Labs and settled in Winston-Salem, NC. He retired after 32 years in 1984. He is survived by two sons, John Scott (Sheila) of Graham, NC and Stephen Daniel (Kim) of Lake Norman, NC; as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, August 27th at 2 pm at Forsyth Memorial Park in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
-
Hanes Mall owner plans Oct. 1 bankruptcy filing
-
Winston-Salem is considering a nuisance action against the Citgo gas station on Liberty Street
-
Ask SAM: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII 12 News?
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately