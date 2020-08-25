June 13, 1925 - August 23, 2020 Leonard W. Meade of Clemmons, NC, departed this life on the 23rd of August. He was born to John and Ada Newman Meade on June 13, 1925 in Olive Hill, KY. His family moved to Van Lear, KY in 1927. He attended the Van Lear schools, graduating from Van Lear High School in 1943. After graduation, he joined the United States Marines and served in the Pacific theater of operations. He returned home in March of 1946. He married Dorothy Pack on September 6, 1946 and enrolled in the University of Kentucky. He graduated August 1952 with a degree in electrical engineering. He accepted a position with AT&T Bell Labs and settled in Winston-Salem, NC. He retired after 32 years in 1984. He is survived by two sons, John Scott (Sheila) of Graham, NC and Stephen Daniel (Kim) of Lake Norman, NC; as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, August 27th at 2 pm at Forsyth Memorial Park in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

