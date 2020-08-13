July 30, 1965 - August 10, 2020 GERMANTON Billy Joe Mendenhall, 55, died unexpectedly Monday morning, August 10, 2020 at his home. Billy was born on July 30, 1965 in Stokes County to James Robert and Pauline Edna Melton Mendenhall. Billy was a tobacco farmer as well as working for Hanes Brands, Inc. He attended Faith Baptist Church. Billy loved sports, especially baseball and liked watching the Yankees. He also enjoyed being outdoors, and liked hunting, farming, and taking trips to the mountains. He is preceded in death by his father, James "Crane" Robert Mendenhall. Billy is survived by his loving wife, Claudia Maribel Urizar Mendenhall; mother, Pauline Melton Mendenhall; 2 sons, Charles Mendenhall and Richard Mendenhall; 2 step daughters, Vivian Perez Chandler (Nicholas) and Andrea Perez; 2 brothers, Ronnie Mendenhall (Lindy) and Mike Mendenhall. There will be an 11:00 am graveside service held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Heath officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Cemetery Fund: 4145 Flat Shoals Rd., Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mendenhall family.
