August 4, 1952 - August 12, 2020 Kernersville Mrs. Cynthia Anne Walker Mikesell, 68 passed away August 12, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born in Johnson County, Tennessee on August 4, 1952, to Betty Stout Walker and George Baskette Walker. Her legacy is spoken in the lives she touched. She was an elementary school teacher who believed every child given the proper love and attention could achieve at the highest levels and was relentless in her love for them. She was a dear friend whose presence always made you smile. A devoted mother and grandmother, sister and daughter. She courageously faced cancer a decade ago and against long odds won! May the promised blessings of courage and comfort be upon all who mourn her death knowing that she lives on in the many lives she touched. She is survived by a son, Eric Mikesell (Lindsay), a granddaughter, Alison Mikesell, a brother Dr. Kirk Walker (Sandy), her father George B. Walker, three nephews Matthew (Heather), Ian, and Scott Walker. A special friend Richard Sears. A graveside service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
