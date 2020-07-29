December 22, 1939 - July 25, 2020 Mr. John Louis "Ped" Mikles, 80, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born in Surry County December 22, 1939, to the late John Henry Mikels and Minerva Elizabeth Scott Mikels. Ped was retired from Famco, where was a phenominal welder and taught many others during his tenure. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved playing golf and also enjoyed baseball and bowling. Ped loved his family more than anything. He and his sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Ped was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Dale Mikles; two grandsons, Jonathan Blake Mikles and Austin Hunter Protelsch; and one sister, Mary Mikles. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty B. Mikles; one son, Barry Louis Mikles; one granddaughter, Cassey Brook Mikles; one great-grandson, Carsyn Blake Mikles; and six siblings: Bill, Ben (Nancy), Tom (Pat), Charlotte, Barbara (Pete), and Linda. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Tobaccoville. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

Service information

Jul 31
Graveside Service
Friday, July 31, 2020
11:00AM
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
6816 Doral Drive
Tobaccoville, NC 27050
