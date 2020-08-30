November 17, 1960 - August 22, 2020 Adam Franklin Miller, 59 of Winston Salem passed Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born November 17, 1960 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Adam had a career in nursing and thoroughly enjoyed caring for people. He was employed as a behavioral health nurse with the Veterans Administration. He was employed with RJR and Novant. Adam was an avid traveler who enjoyed riding on his Harley, his music and hanging with his beloved dog Ben. He is survived by his devoted partner Kathi Blaho, his two sisters; Meggan McCarter of Richmond VA and Leslie Allen of Atlanta GA, as well as his nephew Miles Allen (Danielle) and two great nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; Robert J Miller and Doris F Miller of Kernersville. Due to Covid-19 a private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Forsyth Humane Society or the Guilford Humane Society. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
