Winston-Salem - Charles E. Miller Sr., 75, passed away July 18, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1 pm until 5 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 (RUSSELL).

