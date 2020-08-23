December 8, 1919 - August 18, 2020 Mrs. Lucille Cowell Miller, 100, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Lucille was born December 8, 1919 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Roy and Sadie Cowell. She was valedictorian of her Lee High School graduating class in Wyoming, Michigan. On June 21, 1946, Lucille married Raymond John Miller in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Together they raised 6 children, three boys and three girls. In 1974, Lucille and her husband moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina with their two youngest children. At age 72, she retired from Bowman Gray School of Medicine where she worked as the administrative assistant to the head of the Biochemistry Department. A woman of strong faith, she attended Grace Baptist Church every Sunday as long as her health permitted after which she faithfully watched the Sunday services of Charles Stanley on television. She was a member of the Gideon Ladies Auxiliary for 45 plus years, where she and her husband distributed many Bibles to those in need. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, and doing puzzles. Lucille will be fondly remembered as a warm and loving mother and grandmother. Several features that Lucille was greatly known for were wonderful hugs, a beautiful smile, and the sound of her sweet laughter, which we enjoyed often, and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents and four siblings, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey F. Stone, killed in action during WWII; infant daughter, Wendy L. Stone; her husband, Raymond J. Miller, Sr.; daughter, Leah M. Meldrum; and son in law, Roy W. Reynolds. Lucille is survived by her children, Lonna K. Reynolds, Raymond J. Miller, Jr. and wife Cindy, Randall H. Miller and wife Sue, Rex F. Miller and wife Shawn, and Linda M. Boyd and husband Jim; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Vince Meldrum; and faithful longtime friend, Beth Poller Miller. Private family services were held Friday, August 21, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Baptist Mid-Missions Foundation, Bibles International, PO Box 308011, Cleveland, OH, 44130-8011; Gideons International Auxiliary, 188 Raymond Lanier Road, Lexington, NC 27295; or Carolina University (formerly Piedmont International University), 420 Broad Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
