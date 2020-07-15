April 16, 1931 - July 13, 2020 Hamptonville Mrs. Patty Weatherman Miller, 89, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at SECU Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Miller was born April 16, 1931 in Yadkin County to Melvin and Gladys Ray Weatherman. She was a member of West Yadkin Baptist Church, where she served as church secretary, taught Sunday school, oversaw the GA's, and sang in the choir. Early in life, Pat played on the West Yadkin Girls' Basketball team that won the prestigious Winston-Salem Journal and Sentinel Tournament in 1946. She worked at Hanes Knitting in Winston-Salem until she settled into a happy life as a farmer's wife, mother, and substitute teacher at West Yadkin Elementary School. After retirement, Pat dedicated her time to supporting the academic and sporting endeavors of her grandchildren as well as community outreach through her church. She was loved and respected as a maternal figure by many in the community and will be greatly missed. Mrs. Miller is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, L. F. Miller; two children, Brent (Vonda) Miller and Melissa (Gordon) Hodges; four grandchildren, Spencer (Elizabeth) Hodges, Juliana (Christian) Stackhouse, Presley Miller, and Brentley Miller; and a great-granddaughter, Sloane Hodges. A private graveside service will be conducted at West Yadkin Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Odom and Rev. Kenny Goodin officiating. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Roger Hatharinghe, Dr. Vivek Trivedi, Dr. Pam Sholar, Brookdale Peachtree staff and caregivers, and the staff of SECU Hospice Care Center for the loving care given to Mrs. Miller. Out of concern for community spread of COVID-19, the family requests your love and prayers through virtual condolences only at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Yadkin Baptist Church cemetery fund and SECU Hospice Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Miller family.
